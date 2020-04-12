Grin (GRIN) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Grin has a market cap of $19.69 million and $43.27 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00007115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, TradeOgre, BitForex and Bisq.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000817 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000641 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 38,987,340 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bisq, Hotbit, TradeOgre, Coinall, KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

