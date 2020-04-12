GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) vs. Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Head-To-Head Comparison

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSX Techedu and Youdao’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu $303.78 million 25.68 $32.56 million $0.13 255.08 Youdao $1.67 billion 1.31 -$87.04 million ($8.45) -2.32

GSX Techedu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Youdao. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSX Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GSX Techedu and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu 11.62% 23.56% 10.54% Youdao N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GSX Techedu and Youdao, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu 1 0 6 0 2.71 Youdao 1 0 3 0 2.50

GSX Techedu currently has a consensus target price of $44.83, indicating a potential upside of 35.20%. Youdao has a consensus target price of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 19.57%. Given GSX Techedu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GSX Techedu is more favorable than Youdao.

Summary

GSX Techedu beats Youdao on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc. operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams. In addition, it offers personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses, which target principals and other officers of private education institutions who want to enhance management skills; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Weixin. As of March 31, 2019, it had 169 instructors and 522 tutors. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. GSX Techedu Inc. is a subsidiary of Ebetter International Group Limited.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. Its learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services. The company also provides sales of smart devices and solutions, and technical supporting to the VIE; consulting services; and online learning services, as well as online marketing services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

