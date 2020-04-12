Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 60,042 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,042 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $48,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,598,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,804,000 after acquiring an additional 863,181 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,263,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 594,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $49.59 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

