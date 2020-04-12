Gulden (NLG) Price Reaches $0.0110 on Major Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Nocks and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $5.59 million and $923.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00608995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008204 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 321.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 509,767,507 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Nocks, Bleutrade, GuldenTrader and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.