GXChain Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. GXChain has a market cap of $26.95 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00005926 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, BigONE and Binance.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, DragonEX, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, QBTC, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

