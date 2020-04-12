Happycoin Market Capitalization Hits $296,616.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Happycoin has a total market cap of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00060659 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.01078303 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00268160 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001844 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000843 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

