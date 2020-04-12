HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HONE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $474.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 546.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 699,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 364,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 630,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 280,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

