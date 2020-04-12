Harmony (ONE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $60.12 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. Harmony has a total market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $60.12 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harmony has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Harmony token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.80 or 0.04317976 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00066870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036989 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009634 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

ONE is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

