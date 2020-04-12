Harmony Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.11 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and $58.11 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Harmony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.55 or 0.04566319 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00066079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036936 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014570 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009502 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003401 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

