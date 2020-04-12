Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.33.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:HIG opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 142,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after buying an additional 589,631 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,969,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,160,000 after purchasing an additional 304,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

