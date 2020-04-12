Haven Protocol (XHV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $55,701.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003378 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $55,701.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,700.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.02296001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.93 or 0.03386583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00601531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00778261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00076081 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00025589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00527142 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014928 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,224,675 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.