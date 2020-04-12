Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 7.5% Higher This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $56,472.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,902.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.14 or 0.02305463 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.17 or 0.03392536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00618342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00773158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00077081 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025090 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00529795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,219,772 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.