HBZ coin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. HBZ coin has a market cap of $225,805.75 and approximately $10,127.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exmo, Bitlish and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00054843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.59 or 0.04505129 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00066229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00037076 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014149 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009178 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003380 BTC.

About HBZ coin

HBZ coin (CRYPTO:HBZ) is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Bitlish and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

