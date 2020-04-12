HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 150.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHMA. ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Chiasma has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 82,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $373,124.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,186 shares in the company, valued at $373,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,472,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chiasma by 39.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 151,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chiasma by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,463 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Chiasma during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

