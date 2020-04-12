HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 120.44% from the stock’s previous close.

XFOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

XFOR stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.69. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,639,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,141,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 548,500 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,445,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,099.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 172,903 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

