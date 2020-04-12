Head to Head Analysis: Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Global Ship Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.32 -$19.12 million N/A N/A Global Ship Lease $261.10 million 0.26 $39.84 million $1.51 2.52

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Global Ship Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services -45.71% -37.98% -9.69% Global Ship Lease 15.26% 11.37% 3.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and Global Ship Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Ship Lease 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Ship Lease has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 293.70%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

