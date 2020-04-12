Head-To-Head Comparison: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) & Vivint Smart Home (NASDAQ:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vivint Smart Home and AdaptHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 5 1 0 2.17 AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. AdaptHealth has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.02%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than AdaptHealth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and AdaptHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 78.57 AdaptHealth $529.64 million 1.43 -$15.00 million $0.30 58.97

Vivint Smart Home has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AdaptHealth. AdaptHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivint Smart Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home N/A 84.04% 1.18% AdaptHealth N/A -76.83% 0.83%

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Vivint Smart Home on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

