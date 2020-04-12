Head-To-Head Comparison: Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) vs. Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sundial Growers and Happiness Biotech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $75.86 million 0.68 -$204.57 million N/A N/A Happiness Biotech Group $63.94 million 1.13 $18.72 million N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sundial Growers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Happiness Biotech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sundial Growers and Happiness Biotech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 1 1 1 0 2.00 Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sundial Growers presently has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 572.15%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than Happiness Biotech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and Happiness Biotech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -385.19% -216.67% -75.85% Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Happiness Biotech Group beats Sundial Growers on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

