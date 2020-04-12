Head to Head Contrast: Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) versus CooTek (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) and Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CooTek (Cayman) and Data Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 3 1 0 2.25 Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A

CooTek (Cayman) currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.57%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than Data Storage.

Risk and Volatility

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Data Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million 2.50 -$36.85 million ($0.01) -700.00 Data Storage $8.89 million 1.75 $260,000.00 N/A N/A

Data Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CooTek (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Data Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -20.71% -62.75% -36.19% Data Storage -0.08% -0.34% -0.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Data Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Data Storage beats CooTek (Cayman) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.