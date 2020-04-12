Head-To-Head Review: NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

NVE has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NVE and Micron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A Micron Technology 2 3 24 0 2.76

Micron Technology has a consensus target price of $61.02, suggesting a potential upside of 32.27%. Given Micron Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than NVE.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NVE and Micron Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $26.47 million 10.06 $14.51 million N/A N/A Micron Technology $23.41 billion 2.19 $6.31 billion $6.15 7.50

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NVE.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 57.13% 17.18% 16.97% Micron Technology 11.72% 7.16% 5.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of NVE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Micron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Micron Technology beats NVE on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers, such as IL500-series couplers, IL600-series passive-input couplers, IL700/IL200-series high-speed couplers, IL4/IL3-series isolated network couplers, and IL800-series top-of-the-line couplers. In addition, it licenses the spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, as well as conducts contract research and development activities. The company sells its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The Mobile Business Unit segment offers memory products sold into smartphone, and other mobile-device markets. The Storage Business Unit segment comprises of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer solid-state drive (SSD) markets, other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms to the removable storage markets, and sales of 3D XPoint memory. The Embedded Business Unit segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph L. Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

