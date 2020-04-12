Head-To-Head Review: Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) versus Mizuho Financial Group (NASDAQ:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Patriot National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $35.42 billion 0.83 $760.24 million $0.42 5.52 Patriot National Bancorp $42.00 million 0.57 $3.20 million N/A N/A

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 66.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 2.36% 6.63% 0.30% Patriot National Bancorp -2.45% -1.65% -0.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mizuho Financial Group and Patriot National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mizuho Financial Group beats Patriot National Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as bonds, mergers and acquisitions advisory, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; solutions related to real estate; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet risk hedging and investment needs; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. As of March 31, 2018, its branch network included 465 Mizuho Bank, 60 Mizuho Trust and Banking, and 275 Mizuho Securities; and 7,200 ATMs in Japan. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services through its main office in Stamford; seven branch offices in Connecticut; and two branch offices in New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

