HedgeTrade Trading Down 0.8% This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00024440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $491.68 million and approximately $456,793.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

