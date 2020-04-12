HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €66.33 ($77.13).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 20th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

HEI traded up €2.69 ($3.13) on Friday, hitting €43.90 ($51.05). 1,583,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a fifty-two week high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €60.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

