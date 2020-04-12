Helium (HLM) Price Tops $0.0161

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Helium has a market capitalization of $218,871.99 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005859 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008324 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Helium (CRYPTO:HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,923,393 coins and its circulating supply is 13,575,013 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

