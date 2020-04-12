Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.50 to $14.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $21.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 276.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

