Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stake Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 555.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,554 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.05% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Cowen raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

HP opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 271.05 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 162.29%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

