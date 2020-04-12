HempCoin Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $425,121.71 and $571.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033244 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00057472 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,939.68 or 1.00118941 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00067495 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 255,972,730 coins and its circulating supply is 255,837,580 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

