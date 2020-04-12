Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.12. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.27.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.