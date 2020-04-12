Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.21. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $138.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.54 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $415.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

