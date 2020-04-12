HEX Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, HEX has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $64.55 million and approximately $345,379.00 worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00068069 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00379370 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001027 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013511 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009381 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012588 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 132,365,278,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,765,749,095 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.