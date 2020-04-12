Hi Mutual Society Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69.00 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. During the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $2.38 million and $69.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00055126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.62 or 0.04295404 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00066554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036963 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009774 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

