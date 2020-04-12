HiCoin (XHI) Price Down 41.7% Over Last Week

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. HiCoin has a total market capitalization of $303,908.33 and $1.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HiCoin has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HiCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HiCoin Profile

HiCoin (XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com.

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.