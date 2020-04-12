Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

HGV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 606.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HGV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 1,614,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,617. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

