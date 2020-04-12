HOLD Hits Market Capitalization of $25,809.51 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. HOLD has a total market cap of $25,809.51 and approximately $1.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded down 81.1% against the dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOLD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.77 or 0.02705714 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00205845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official website is hold.co.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.