Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce $766.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $756.10 million to $776.10 million. Hologic reported sales of $818.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Hologic from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Hologic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hologic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

