Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,970 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

HOPE stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.