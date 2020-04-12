HOQU (HQX) One Day Volume Hits $680,462.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $143,618.55 and $680,462.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, HitBTC, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.04 or 0.02708188 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00203931 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Cobinhood, HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

