HorusPay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. HorusPay has a market cap of $433,933.71 and $4.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded up 246% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014133 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 84% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.09 or 0.02782798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00206131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

