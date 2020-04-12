HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Capitalization Tops $1.76 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex, HitBTC and Fatbtc. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $11,805.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00060659 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.01078303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033162 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00268160 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00173827 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00056418 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, CoinExchange, C-Patex, Fatbtc, Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

