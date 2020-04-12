Humaniq (HMQ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $47,489.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Humaniq has a market cap of $551,115.54 and approximately $47,489.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit, Bittrex and YoBit. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.83 or 0.02706294 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00203643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00048351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

