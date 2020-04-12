Hush Market Cap Tops $399,008.13 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 43.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. Over the last week, Hush has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $399,008.13 and $15,011.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00527681 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00145309 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00077535 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002528 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002511 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 181% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,786,918 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

