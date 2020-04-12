Hydro (HYDRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.24 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Hydro has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $409,346.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Hydro token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, BitForex, CoinEx and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00053768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.83 or 0.04755754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00065888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037065 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009088 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, BitMart, Mercatox, CoinEx, BitForex, Bittrex, IDAX, Upbit and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.