Hydro Protocol (HOT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,424.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $1.07 million and $16,424.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.58 or 0.04481541 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00066242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037095 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009327 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003373 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bgogo, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

