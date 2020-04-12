HyperCash Market Capitalization Tops $46.44 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00014839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Binance and OKEx. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $46.44 million and approximately $17.00 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.02784734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00206510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,574,206 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance, Allcoin, Bithumb, Huobi, TOPBTC, EXX, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, OKEx, Coinnest and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

