I/O Coin (IOC) Price Up 0.6% This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $879,756.25 and $439.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00060592 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.20 or 0.01078385 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00274270 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,094,920 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

