ICON Market Cap Achieves $126.08 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $126.08 million and approximately $17.54 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Bithumb, CoinTiger and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ICON

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 534,032,488 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Gate.io, Bithumb, ABCC, IDEX, OOOBTC, Allbit, Hotbit, CoinTiger, COSS, Binance, DragonEX, Upbit, Rfinex, HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

