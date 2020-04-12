ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

ICU Medical stock opened at $207.96 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $259.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.65.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.31. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total transaction of $310,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,255 shares of company stock valued at $813,013 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,402,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,712,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

