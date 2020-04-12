IDEX (IDEX) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.70 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $6.70 million and $626.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.39 or 0.02776268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00205590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00053190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00049715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 504,174,826 tokens. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. IDEX's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

