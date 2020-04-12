IDEX Membership (IDXM) Price Reaches $79.54 on Top Exchanges

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for approximately $79.54 or 0.01128751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $159,073.55 and approximately $833.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00054150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.60 or 0.04833659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00066297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009140 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003330 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

