IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,023 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TransUnion by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,785,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,704,000 after acquiring an additional 418,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,899,000 after buying an additional 94,786 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,812,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,163,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,784,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,794,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $71.49 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $316,461.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,844 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

